In a small town in the deep south, several children are abducted. After tireless efforts by determined Detective Greg Morgan, the children are found, but only one is left alive - a young boy named Aaron. Aaron’s traumatic experience leaves him mentally scarred and physically branded with a horrifying cryptic symbol. After nearly sixteen years, however, Morgan encounters Aaron once again. This uncanny “coincidence” pushes Morgan to re-open the case and track down those who were responsible.