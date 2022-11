Not Available

Lucas Entertainment’s “Cum Hungry Butt Sluts” are ready to get their throats and asses pounded for the pleasure of their alpha-male tops! Brock Magnus makes his exclusive debut by teaming up with Andrey Vic to work over Andy Star from both ends. Devin Franco and Pheonix Fellington service Mario Galeno’s raw cock. Ben Batemen premieres by flip-fucking with Sean Xavier and Javi Velaro. And Logan Rogue gets his ass pounded raw by Rico Marlon.