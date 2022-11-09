Cumparsita

Not Available

Anya is brought up in an orphanage, she has been in the school of ballroom dancing. She falls in love with the head of school, who is much older than her. After a quarrel with him Anya throws the newly born child in the hospital and goes to the village where settles in an abandoned house. Her peer Sanya, who secretly and hopelessly in love with Anya, leaves the children's home together with her. At first, he seems to be a child, unable to take a serious and responsible decisions, but gradually Anya sees that he grows up and falls in love with him.