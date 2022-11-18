Not Available

Luna (Maya Karin) is a popular reality TV host for a show called "Meletups" who runs away after finding out that her boyfriend is cheating on her. Feeling heartbroken, Luna and her assistant Tom set off to a rural village in Kedah where she meets Atan (Remy Ishak), a handsome and kind villager. During her stay in the village, Luna starts to fall in love with the serene and peaceful lifestyle as well as gaining the approval of Atan's family. However, a complication that happened in the city forces Luna to choose between the village life or return to her fabulous lifestyle back in the city.