Cunégonde reçoit sa famille

Whilst the master of the house is away, the maid gets a visit from her family. Together, they attack her employer's bourgeois residence with ardent zeal and rustic technology.The biographical details of this French actress, even her name, remain unknown. She was active in film from 1911 to 1913. Her series at Lux Productions covered 24 titles, of which 20 were shot in 1912. Even Cunégonde's appearance is not constant: she can come over as a bristly old spinster with mousey eyes or as an attractive trendy young woman. She often plays a house-maid role.