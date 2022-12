Not Available

Up the hills between Liguria and France, a car goes up towards the Pre-Alps. Paolo Masieri, one of the most innovative of the great Italian chefs, has his vegetable garden, his country house, his herbs. Luca Guadagnino's camera follows him, moving among the fronds with the step of a weasel, sniffing the moss and the dried leaves of the chestnut trees, becoming nature among nature.