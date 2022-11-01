Not Available

P.J`s in a pickle, his parents are missing, he is a spectacular failure at running their bakery, 'Cup Cake', and he is up to his neck in debt with the local loan-Sharks. To add to his misery, he has been duped into marriage by their impossibly tanned and serially jilted sister, Kitty. Enter Gala, a mysterious, beautiful artist with a few tricks of her own. P.J. , a robot-obsessed dreamer and his hapless friends, aided by the ever resourceful Gala, set about cooking up the revival of 'Cup Cake's' fortunes, and spicing up P.J`s love life along the way.