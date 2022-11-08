Cupcake Girls: I Hate It

Not Available

DIY, rare, strange art film. A coulple girls from "suicide girls" who branched off to the "gods girls" website made this film in 2008. Its really twisted, semi reality based, a series of scenes more or less. Girls drinking Jager punching each other, wrestling in pigs blood, cooking ketamine, tampon removal, and cupcakes…you know, the usual. It should be noted, this was extremely DIY, shot on different cameras, some of the film is letterboxed and some isn't, this is how the original looks.