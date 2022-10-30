Not Available

Cupcakes

  • Comedy

A group of friends in a Tel Aviv suburb get together to watch Universong, a Eurovision-like television song contest. They gather to watch and are depressed by the lifelessness of the Israeli entry, a parody of many recent offerings, a flashy, grating song about "amour." Realizing that Anat is distraught over the crisis in her marriage, they decide to compose a song to cheer her up. As a lark, they enters their cellphone video of it in next year's contest, and it becomes Israel's entry.

Cast

Anat WaxmanAnat
Efrat DorEfrat
Lior Ashkenazi
Ofer Hayoun
Uri Hochman
Denis SandlerEurovision Representer

