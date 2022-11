Not Available

Eleanor Field and Cullen Landis are in love, but her father, Billy Bevan, objects because.... hey this is a one-reel comedy and we don't have time for things like that. After he sneaks past Bevan, the young couple decide to force the issue. The pastor next door has small pox, so they paint marks on each other's face. Bevan catches on and with the aid of a cooperative beat officer, he does his best to scare them.