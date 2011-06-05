2011

Swedish Lucas moves from Stockholm to a small Norwegian town, and immediately falls in love with Susanne, the goal keeper of the local girls' soccer team. He becomes axquanted with the overweight, sex-fixated son of the coach. With him as a sparring partner, Lukas hatches a plan for winning Susanne's heart. But Susanne has a boyfriend, and Lucas soon comes to realize that the road to love may be paved with lies and animosity. Cupid's Balls is packed with humour, romantic summer nights and fervent conflicts both off an on the soccer field.