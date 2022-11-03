Cupido contrabandista

Not Available

John is a shy and good-natured man who lives in Ceuta and does everything by correspondence, from studying a career or learning judo to getting a girlfriend. She is from Madrid and the time has come for Juan to meet her so he takes a boat to the peninsula. In the boat he coincides with Maria, a beautiful young woman who goes to the capital to study chant and which he had previously met accidentally. During the trip, foreign smugglers try to use John to pass inadvertently stolen diamonds in Tangier.