Curb Creatures chronicles seven homeless people living on the streets of Hollywood, California struggling with the deceptive lure of the entertainment capital of the world. Once homeless, the subjects succumb to a degrading lifestyle of addictions, low self steam and prostitution. The film chronicles homelessness in younger generations of new arrivals to Los Angeles with suitcases full of baggage that includes mental illness, HIV, heroin addiction, pregnancies and ultimately removal of their children by the Department of Children and Family Services. The race is on to beat the deathtrap of the Hollywood streets that were once perceived to be paved with gold and have now become hell on earth.