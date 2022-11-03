Curing A Cold

Not Available

Sid Griffiths the cartoon artist opens a window in his studio. He sits down at his drawing board and sees that Jerry is cold. He is warming his hands beside a little heater. He shivers and says "Shud thad window - I've got ad awful cold!!" Sid says "Fresh air's healthy." Jerry looks cross and paces back and forth waving his arms about trying to warm himself up. He pulls out a handkerchief and says: "Look oud! I'b going to sdeeze!!" Sid tries to move out of the way. Jerry sneezes. "Here id is - !" says Jerry. "A - A - A - TCHOO" - as he sneezes he falls forward.