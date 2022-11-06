Not Available

With Rear Window back in the news following the release of the new movie Disturbia, and with Courtney Cox (Friends) and Paul Guilfoyle (CSI) in the cast (albeit in bit parts), maybe the 1990 TV movie Curiosity Kills will come to someone's attention. The actors -- C. Thomas Howell, Rae Dawn Chong, Jeff Fahey, Cox, and Guilfoyle -- are likable. There is some slight definition to their characters and setting (least so with Fahey's character, who turns on a dime from ditzy to maniacal). The main problem is the film's amateurish, thin, far-fetched story and story-telling. It has all the elements of a bad, low-budget cable TV "thriller." Despite how it is marketed, it is silly to say this movie has anything in common with Rear Window. Although I try not to give away plots in reviews, this one is so simplistic and obvious that it makes it hard. So be forewarned.