The story “Alice in Wonderland” is used as a metaphor about the dangers of accidental drug use among children. Curious Alice's trip to Wonderland is not through the rabbit hole, but rather through her home, where the medicine and kitchen cabinets hold substances of lure but danger. After ingesting one of these substances, Alice, now in the Wonderland of her mind, has an altered sense of reality. In her new psychedelic world, she is exposed to more and more drugs, which she may take based on her impaired judgment from the initial drug use.