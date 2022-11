Not Available

What is George’s favorite place to go for adventure? The library! George loves to read because in books you can be a pirate, a spaceman or even a robot! He can also learn about photography, strange animals and how to make it snow. What better place for the world’s most curious monkey than the library? Get ready for 8 fun-filled shows from the Daytime Emmy-winning TV series with Curious George: A Day at the Library!!