Curious George: A Halloween Boo Fest

2013

Halloween is almost here and George can't wait for the festivities to begin: carving pumpkins, costume contests, and especially the Annual Boo Festival. Eager to get the festivities started, George and Allie visit Renkins' Farm to pick out the perfect pumpkin. There, they are told the spooky tale of the Legend of No Noggin. As the story goes, No Noggin is a hat-kicking scarecrow who appears on Halloween to kick people's hats off. On Halloween night, George and Allie are determined to get a picture of No Noggin and prove he's real once and for all. Will they be able to get the proof? Only the curious will find out!