Curious George blasts off with a second set of adventures form the hit PBS Kids(R) TV series. This time, George's curiosity is taking him down hills, up rivers and into outer space! And The Man with the Yellow Hat is always there to lend a hand, along with Hundley, Gnocchi and the rest of George's friends. Narrated by Emmy Award(R) winner William H. Macy ("Seabiscuit," "Pleasantville"), the fun is out-of-this-world in "Curious George: Rocket Ride And Other Adventures." DVD features 8 shows and 2 hours of fun and activities. Episodes Include: "Curious George's Rocket Ride", "Curious George And The Dam Builders", "Curious George Flies A Kite", "Curious George Finds His Way", "Curious George, station Master", "Curious George Goes Up The River", "Curious George In The Dark", "Roller Monkey".