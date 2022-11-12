Not Available

Join your favorite monkey as he takes on his most regal role yet in the all-new movie, Curious George: Royal Monkey. After disrupting a meeting with a stuffy royal family, George accidentally trades places with the king's snooty monkey, Philippe. While Philippe puzzles Ted with his flawless manners, George travels to the castle where his fun-loving antics raise eyebrows and bring shy Princess Isabel out of her shell. Featuring all-new music from Andy Grammer, this king-sized adventure reminds us all that doing what you love is the key to happiness.