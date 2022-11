Not Available

Curious George is back with all-new places to explore, things to investigate and mischief to get into. As always, he can use a little help from his friends, including Hundley, Gnocchi, Bill and The Man with the Yellow Hat. It’s time to set a course for adventure with 8 new shows from the Daytime Emmy award-winning* PBS KIDS TV series in Curious George Sails with the Pirates and Other Curious Capers!