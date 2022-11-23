Curious Spirit (Delia)

Not Available

Susan is often disturbed by a horrifying female ghost, which has weakened her body. Her parents and lover, Charles, who are skeptical at first, eventually look for a shaman who can heal her. Initially the shaman’s spell works but then the ghost switches her target to the sister of Charles, Yuni, and results in her hanging herself. At this moment, Charles is reminded of his ex-girlfriend, Delia, who died by hanging herself out of her desperation because Charles got her pregnant and refused to take responsibility. Later, Delia possesses Susan and scary things start to happen. Veins and faces are slashed, windows and glasses are broken and shattered to pieces. Charles then calls his Koran-reading teacher and he battles the ghost with the sacred passages from the Koran.