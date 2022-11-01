Not Available

Jared is closeted. Sam is straight. They find a connection in each other that they've never had before, but where do they go from there? Over the course of three nights, six gay men sat down for interviews about their experiences, sexual and otherwise, with straight men. Those documentary interviews provide the narration for 'Curious Thing' as we watch Jared and Sam form a friendship that tests the boundaries of what they know about love. But as Jared's walls slowly come down and his passion for Sam grows, things take an unexpected turn.