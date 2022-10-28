Curious Worlds: The Art & Imagination of David Beck

Not Available

David Becks highly original, intricate and kinetic artwork combines sculpture, painting, textiles, and mechanics on a scale that creates a genre all its own. Curious Worlds takes us into David Becks magical universe, to watch as he creates minutely detailed and often humorous animals, people and entire scenes that inspire profound wonder, delight and awe. A skilled woodworker, sculptor, painter and craftsman, Beck is recognized as a genuine American original. He is the only living artist to have three solo exhibits at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and his work is sought after by private art collectors across the country.