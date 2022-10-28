Not Available

Curling

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Nihilproductions

Set in a rural Quebec village in the dead of winter, Jean-François (Emmanuel Bilodeau), a single father works at a deserted bowling alley at night and in a rundown motel during the day. His daughter, Julyvonne (Philomène Bilodeau, Emmanuel’s real life daughter) never leaves their home. Jean-François isolates her in fear that contact with the outside world will scar her the way it has him.

Cast

Philomène BilodeauJulyvonne Sauvageau
Roc LaFortuneKennedy
Sophie DesmaraisIsabelle
Muriel DutilOdile
Anie PascaleMireille
Olivier AubinPolicier

