Set in a rural Quebec village in the dead of winter, Jean-François (Emmanuel Bilodeau), a single father works at a deserted bowling alley at night and in a rundown motel during the day. His daughter, Julyvonne (Philomène Bilodeau, Emmanuel’s real life daughter) never leaves their home. Jean-François isolates her in fear that contact with the outside world will scar her the way it has him.