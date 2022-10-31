Not Available

Currency

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Keshu or Keshav Menon (Jayasurya) is a school dropout and a good-for-nothing sort. He is an introvert by nature, works in a photostat shop for living and stays with his mother in modest surroundings. One fine day, he makes a counterfeit note and it leads him to a shady antique shop owner, Danny Sayippu (Mukesh). At the insistence of Danny, he starts making more fake currency and soon, his life goes from bad to worse.

Cast

JayasuryaKeshava Menon
MukeshDanny D'Souza
Meera NandanRose
Kalabhavan ManiIruttu
Suraj VenjaramooduIndrabalan
Anoop MenonIntelligence Bureau Officer

