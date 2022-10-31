Not Available

Keshu or Keshav Menon (Jayasurya) is a school dropout and a good-for-nothing sort. He is an introvert by nature, works in a photostat shop for living and stays with his mother in modest surroundings. One fine day, he makes a counterfeit note and it leads him to a shady antique shop owner, Danny Sayippu (Mukesh). At the insistence of Danny, he starts making more fake currency and soon, his life goes from bad to worse.