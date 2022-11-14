Not Available

Sushanth is a happy-go-lucky college student whose philosophy of life is summed up as Forget Yesterday, Enjoy Today & Worry Not about Tomorrow which keeps him happy but worries his parents to no end. A transfer brings the entire family to Hyderabad where he flips for his college classmate Sneha on day one. A determined Sushanth woos her successfully and we are treated to a couple of songs in the bargain. Now, Sneha's philosophy of life runs totally opposite of Sushanth and very soon reality sets in. His attitude ruins his marriage prospects with Sneha and they end up separating. The second half of the movie is all about how they try to fall out of love while making compromises to their philosophies. As expected, it ends well with both accepting that Love is above everything else in life!!!