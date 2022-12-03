Current Revolution

Not Available

For decades, the utilities industry has been a driving engine of the US economy, contributing to our progress with a business model that focuses on centralized generation. But now, power companies face a crisis that requires them to capture a new market share to survive in the 21st century. From substations to gas stations, boardrooms to military bases, this film tells the story of America's energy industry on the brink of massive change. Whether it fails, prevails or adapts, the outcome will profoundly affect us all.