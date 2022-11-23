Not Available

At first glance everything seems motionless. A street, passers-by, a sunset, all accompanied by electronic humming: Current Shot 01 consists of a single 15-min shot [...] But the apparent stillness of the shot turns out to be deceptive: while no movement can be seen, the figures' shadows have changed, and a third suddenly leaves the cluster it formed with the other two. As a results of the extreme slow motion, this slight movement can only be recognised after the fact. Like a picture puzzle where you have to look for the differences, the detail oscillates between animated photography, film still and tableau vivant. ~ Alexandra Seibel