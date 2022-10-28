Current Theega

Not Available

Shiva Rama Raju (Jagapati Babu), a noted good Samaritan in Parvatipuram who has a bet with Veerraju (Supreet) in the same village that "if any of his 3 daughters fall in love he will either kill them or cut down his ears" and he takes a vow that he will marry off his daughters to the grooms of his choice, neither love marriage nor elopement. Kavita (Rakul Preet Singh) is his third daughter. Raju (Manchu Manoj) is a wayward youth who is in deeply in love with an English teacher Sunny (Sunny Leone) in a junior college. Kavita is one of Sunny's students. Raju uses Kavita as courier to love Sunny; as the things proceed, Raju and Kavita fall in love. The rest of the story is all about what happens when they want to get married.