Not Available

Currito de la Cruz's dream is to become a bullfighter. When he gets the chance to bullfight for the first time, he meets Carmona, a retired renowned bullfighter whom he manages to fascinate. As his protégé, Currito begins to be famous. At the same time, Currito falls in love with Rocío, Carmona's daughter, but his love is not reciprocated, because she loves Ángel Romera, another bullfighter.