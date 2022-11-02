Not Available

Currito de la Cruz

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Coral Producciones Cinematográficas

The rivalry between the old bullfighter Manolo Carmona and young Romerita it takes to seduce Rocio, the Carmona's daughter, and elope with her. After a year, Romerita leaves the girl and the daughter, who spend all kinds of calamities. Some time later, Romerita dies after a fuck in the bullring in Talavera de la Reina. At the same time, Currito de la Cruz, a young bullfighter sponsored by Carmona, who has always been in love with dew, waiting patiently for the girl forget the past.

Cast

Images