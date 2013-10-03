2013

Curse Of Chucky

  • Horror
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 3rd, 2013

Studio

Universal 1440 Entertainment

CHUCKY THE KILLER DOLL RETURNS TO TERRORIZE A FAMILY FUNERAL. After the passing of her mother, a young woman in a wheelchair since birth, is forced to deal with her sister, brother-in-law, niece and their nanny as they say their goodbyes to mother. When people start turning up dead, Nica discovers the culprit might be a strange doll she received a few days earlier.

Cast

Brennan ElliottIan
A MartinezFather Frank
Danielle BisuttiBarb
Fiona DourifNica
Chantal QuesnelSarah
Ali TatarynUS X Girl

View Full Cast >

Images

10 More Images