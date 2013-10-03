Curse Of Chucky

CHUCKY THE KILLER DOLL RETURNS TO TERRORIZE A FAMILY FUNERAL. After the passing of her mother, a young woman in a wheelchair since birth, is forced to deal with her sister, brother-in-law, niece and their nanny as they say their goodbyes to mother. When people start turning up dead, Nica discovers the culprit might be a strange doll she received a few days earlier.
|Brennan Elliott
|Ian
|A Martinez
|Father Frank
|Danielle Bisutti
|Barb
|Fiona Dourif
|Nica
|Chantal Quesnel
|Sarah
|Ali Tataryn
|US X Girl
View Full Cast >
10 More Images