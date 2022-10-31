Not Available

Over a century ago Pirate's Point was overrun by pirates, led by Abraham LeVoy, who became known as Pirate Death. He looted from the town, slaughtering over 150 men, women and children and then hid the treasure. To this day the vile putrid stench of Pirate Death can be smelled as he roams Pirate's Point protecting the precious treasure. Unaware of the terrifying and tortuous nature of Pirate Death, a group of college students researching their "pirate" heritage decide to locate the hidden treasure of Pirate Death. Will anyone survive the Curse of Pirate Death? - Written by Brain Damage Films