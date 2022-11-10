1983

Curse of the Pink Panther

  • Crime
  • Comedy

August 11th, 1983

Titan Productions

Inspector Clouseau disappears, and the Surete wants the world's second best detective to look for him. However, Clouseau's enemy, Dreyfus, rigs the Surete's computer to select, instead, the world's WORST detective, NYPD Sgt. Clifton Sleigh. Sleigh obtusely bungles his way past assassins and corrupt officials as though he were Clouseau's American cousin.

Robert WagnerGeorge Lytton
Herbert LomChief Insp. Charles LaRousse Dreyfus
Joanna LumleyCountess Chandra
CapucineLady Simone Litton
Roger MooreChief Insp. Jacques Clouseau
Burt KwoukCato Fong

