2006

Curse of the Ring

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 25th, 2006

Studio

FilmFernsehFonds Bayern

In this swords-and-sorcery tale, good-hearted blacksmith Eyvind (Max von Sydow) hides away infant Prince Siegfried (played as an adult by Benno Furmann) after two malevolent kings murder his father. But a fiery meteor sent by the gods reveals Siegfried's destiny, sending him on the quest of a lifetime. To save a crumbling kingdom claim the heart of his true love (Kristanna Loken), he'll have to slay the nefarious dragon, Fafnir.

Cast

Alicia WittKriemhild
Julian SandsHagen
Samuel WestGunther
Max von SydowEyvind
Robert PattinsonGiselher
Mavie HörbigerLena

View Full Cast >

Images