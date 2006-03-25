Curse of the Ring

2006

In this swords-and-sorcery tale, good-hearted blacksmith Eyvind (Max von Sydow) hides away infant Prince Siegfried (played as an adult by Benno Furmann) after two malevolent kings murder his father. But a fiery meteor sent by the gods reveals Siegfried's destiny, sending him on the quest of a lifetime. To save a crumbling kingdom claim the heart of his true love (Kristanna Loken), he'll have to slay the nefarious dragon, Fafnir.