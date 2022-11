Not Available

23-year-old student Alena returns from Moscow to Yakutsk at the call of her mother’s friend Svetlana, who says that for three days Alena’s mother Anna disappeared. Alena calls the police, and they show her a printout where the last date is written when Anna called the intercity taxi. The policeman adds that, according to the taxi driver, he took the woman described to a village called Symyr. Alena immediately decides to go to Symyr and asks her stepfather to take her.