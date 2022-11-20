Not Available

Cursed Hair" tells about the production of a reality program in a mystery house that makes all participants and crew members experience unexplainable frights. The ex-owner was a lady who has a weird craving for hair. As days pass by, her craving for hair worsens, now she craves the flesh of the scalp. Her intolerable husband decides to kill her and follow by commiting suicide. However, after her death, her soul is still in the house. After realizing the truth, everyone wants to get out of this house, but how many of them can escape alive?