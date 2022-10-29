Cursed Nighty

Not Available

The story of the film revolves around a cursed nightie which changes hands in a logical manner, not magically. The original owner of the nightie had experienced unfulfilled love, which ultimately led to a curse on it. A wannabe actress comes to Kolkata from a village in pursue of her career. She can cross all limits in order to become successful. She uses that nightie for seducing producers and she doesn't regret in what she is doing. The events that take place later form the climax of the story.