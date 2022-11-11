Not Available

This Thai horror movie is divided into three chapters. The first chapter, "Wicked", set during the reign of King Rama VI, tells of a village deep within a forest. It is plagued with unexplainable events that are believed to have been brought on by a curse. The second chapter, "Tattoo", is about a cruel curse that is embroidered through ink into the victim's skin, forcing them to carry the curse until they die. In the third and final chapter, "Wife's Curse", it follows a person who has accumulated damning curses to the point of no return, which no good deed can ever erase. His fate will be decided by those curses.