Not Available

Curses

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    This Thai horror movie is divided into three chapters. The first chapter, "Wicked", set during the reign of King Rama VI, tells of a village deep within a forest. It is plagued with unexplainable events that are believed to have been brought on by a curse. The second chapter, "Tattoo", is about a cruel curse that is embroidered through ink into the victim's skin, forcing them to carry the curse until they die. In the third and final chapter, "Wife's Curse", it follows a person who has accumulated damning curses to the point of no return, which no good deed can ever erase. His fate will be decided by those curses.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images