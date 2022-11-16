Not Available

As a B grade erotic theater group is about to close down, affected by the economic recession, they decide to perform a proper theater play for their last show as they have always been dreaming of. Their choice of play is the classic theater play, 'Hamlet'. However, once the theater play has started running, their performance goes to an unexpected direction due to the mistakes and adlib they never thought were going to happen on the stage. Will their curtain call occur happily as they hoped in the beginning?