1949

Curtain Razor

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Release Date

May 20th, 1949

Porky, a talent scout for "Goode and Korney Talent Agency," auditions various acts. A final gag has a wolf performing this "stupendous act" where he wears a devil hat, cape and the like, drinks nitroglycerin, gasoline and other explosive stuff, then swallows a match. KABOOM! Porky thinks that the act is really good until the wolf's ghost comes in and says that there's a catch... "I can only do it once!"(Source: bcdb.com)

Cast

Mel BlancPorky Pig / Grasshopper / Turtle / Al Jolson / Janitor / Dog / Flea Circus Dog (voice)
Dave BarryVarious (voice) (uncredited)
Stan FrebergFox (voice) (uncredited)
Dorothy LloydVarious (voice) (uncredited)
Cliff NazarroVarious (voice) (uncredited)

