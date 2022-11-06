Curtis Mayfield: Live at Montreux 1987

Not Available

Curtis Mayfield was one of the dominant figures of soul music for three decades. This performance, filmed at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 1987, finds Curtis on fine form. His distinctive falsetto vocals and fine gutiar playing are evidence on a classic set that spans his career from early Impressions hits such as Gypsy Woman and It's Alright through to his solo classics including Move On Up, Freddie's Dead (theme from "Superfly"), If There's A Hell Below, We're All Going To Go and People Get Ready.