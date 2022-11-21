Curtis's Charm

Not Available

This film, based on a Jim Carroll short story, recounts the tale of Curtis and his encounter with voodoo. Curtis is a drug addict who has become paranoid, thinking that his wife's mother has cast evil spells on him. He meets his friend Jim and asks him for help in counteracting her black magic. Jim tries to reason with his friend, but when that fails, he decides to play along and make him a talisman. Drawing a snake on a scrap of paper and mumbling an incantation, Jim gives him this charm. This immediately solves Curtis's problems...or does it?