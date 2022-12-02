Curupira, creature of the woods

Not Available

In the heart of the Amazon, Tauary (Brazil) inhabitants invite us to listen to the sounds of the jungle, the birds, and animals. However, there are also some weird sounds: a creature prowling around the trees. Some of them have heard it, very few have ever seen it, and those who did find it never came back. Curupira, creature of the wood takes us in search of this being: a reflection about myths and their place in the contemporary world. It’s a sound thriller in the midst of the jungle.