Curvy Cum Swallowers

Not Available

Alexis is a high class escort/massage therapist with a gorgeous face, huge rack and super tight pink pussy. Mr. Sleaze spit some game at Luna and turned her out! PIMP SHIT! Britney Amber loves cock so much that she feels cheated if she doesn't get a hot load shot in her mouth! Jamie is a good lil' whore that had multiple orgasms from riding Mike "Hall of Game" Hunt's wang and drinking his cum! Lilith Lust is an insatiable whore with 34DDs and a puffy pussy, so Mike is definitely going to be "Getting It In!" The party don't stop, TURN UP!!!