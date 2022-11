Not Available

Elegant Angel presents 'Curvy Girls 8' a movie devoted to the love of thick curvy women. Starring our contract girl and big booty superstar Alexis Texas. Watch these beautiful thick women do what they do best: FUCK! This movie was made for the fans of real natural curvy women. Enjoy! ! Featuring Alexis Texas, Karlee Grey, Abella Danger and Ash Lee! Enjoy! !