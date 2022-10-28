Not Available

Cuscrii

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

MediaPro Entertainment

Ionut and Mariana will get married soon. It's time to meet their families and to plot the happy event. In-laws seem to understand perfectly: passion for TV series unites luxury, Romanian music of the '80s and brandy. Especially brandy. As the bottles are emptied, misunderstandings begin to appear. Three couples, three visions on marriage: fast and opulence (with white doves and Holograf Fuego), traditional wedding (with musicians and tent), or a youthful? Different options, different camps. No one fails. Moreover, the two parents-in-law remember that they met once, 25 years ago. They were in different camps. Now that miraculously brought back to life to face. Follow great challenge. It takes a miracle that this wedding is to be held ...

Cast

Mircea DiaconuŞtefan Vrânceanu
Paul IpateIonuţ Ungureanu
Luminița GheorghiuSuzana Vrânceanu
Ioana BlajMariana Vrânceanu
Marian RâleaIonel Ungureanu
Gabriela PopescuAlice Ungureanu

