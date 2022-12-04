Cusutu n' coddu

Not Available

Bloody revenge of a young tailor during the peasant revolt of Bronte, Sicily. Salvo, the land keeper, is at the vanguard of the revolt who wants to possess everything of the former baron, even something he can not have: his elegance, his style. Salvo decides not to kill Tailor in return for a beautiful tailor made cut to fit jacket. During Tailor's sewing work some tragic memories come to surface, memories of a man tortured by unknowns. That is when Tailor finally react and challenge the unrestrained anger of the campier. In an amazing duel between the two, in the bloody and wild sun of Sicily, the Tailor pieces together the most tragic events of his life, starting up his old vengeance plan.