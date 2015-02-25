2015

A son of tiny Cut Bank, Montana, "the coldest spot in the nation," handsome young Dwayne McLaren yearns to escape small town life with his sweet, vivacious girlfriend. When he tries to leverage a bad situation into a seemingly straightforward get-rich-quick scheme, Dwayne finds that fate--and a bumbling, unruly accomplice--are working against him. Everything quickly goes from bad to worse to deadly in this one-of-kind all-American thriller.