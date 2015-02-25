2015

Cut Bank

  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 25th, 2015

Studio

Kilburn Media

A son of tiny Cut Bank, Montana, "the coldest spot in the nation," handsome young Dwayne McLaren yearns to escape small town life with his sweet, vivacious girlfriend. When he tries to leverage a bad situation into a seemingly straightforward get-rich-quick scheme, Dwayne finds that fate--and a bumbling, unruly accomplice--are working against him. Everything quickly goes from bad to worse to deadly in this one-of-kind all-American thriller.

Cast

Teresa PalmerCassandra Steeley
John MalkovichSheriff Vogel
Bruce DernGeorgie Wits
Billy Bob ThorntonStan Steeley
Michael StuhlbargDerby Milton
Oliver PlattJoe Barrett

View Full Cast >

Images